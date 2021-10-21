Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi to security leaders: your responsibility is historic

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-21T16:23:36+0000
Al-Kadhimi to security leaders: your responsibility is historic

Shafaq News/ The head of the caretaker government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met on Thursday with military and security leaders at the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command in the capital, Baghdad.

The PM said in a statement, "the responsibility of our leaders and our security forces is historic," adding that "our heroic army performs multiple tasks including protecting the borders and internal security, and pursuing terrorist cells."

"we are still living their repercussions," Al-Kadhimi pointed to the challenges that the country has inherited since 2003, adding that we should be "working with all strength to protect the homeland and our people from all dangers."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces affirmed that "ISIS terrorist gangs are trying to exploit any loophole, any circumstances or challenges," and directed the security services to "be ready, and not allow the enemy to have any foothold."

Al-Kadhimi stressed that the security forces must protect the demonstrators by the constitutional and legal contexts, and preserve public and private property."

related

Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Date: 2020-11-24 15:42:51
Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Iraq’s Prime Minister confirms the US withdrawal from Iraq

Date: 2021-07-29 07:30:39
Iraq’s Prime Minister confirms the US withdrawal from Iraq

Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Emirati counterpart cooperation between the two countries

Date: 2021-04-04 15:51:29
Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Emirati counterpart cooperation between the two countries

Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-22 14:50:07
Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Date: 2020-09-20 16:32:12
Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Al-Kadhimi directs to follow up on the Council of Heads of Christian Churches of Iraq's requests

Date: 2021-02-18 16:00:51
Al-Kadhimi directs to follow up on the Council of Heads of Christian Churches of Iraq's requests

PM al-Kadhimi chairs a meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security on al-Qaim attack

Date: 2021-06-28 14:28:19
PM al-Kadhimi chairs a meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security on al-Qaim attack

Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Date: 2021-06-05 20:59:51
Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders