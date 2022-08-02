Report

Al-Kadhimi to organize a round table discussion

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-02T09:13:12+0000
Al-Kadhimi to organize a round table discussion

Shafaq News / A source in the council of ministers said that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is preparing for a round table to discuss the current situation in the country.

The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Kadhimi will start contacting the heads of the political parties in the next few days, to discuss the latest developments and demonstrations that took place in the Green Zone, to find solutions and get the country out of the crisis.

Yesterday, al-Kadhimi called on Iraqi parties to resort to dialogue and put a solution roadmap to get the country out of the current political crisis.

Al-Kadhimi said in a statement on Monday, "Great Iraqi people, honorable Iraqi leaders, our heroic security forces, demonstrating brothers. I am addressing you as we have entered the sacred month of Muharram, the month of sacrifice, patience, wisdom, and rationality."

