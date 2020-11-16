Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi to hold elections on time

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-16T10:53:23+0000
Al-Kadhimi to hold elections on time

Shafaq News / some political parties are an obstacle of holding early parliamentary elections. The Iraqi PM said without naming.

“We are making hard efforts to face the challenges in the Country; the current government is transitional and aims to hold early elections on time despite those parties who are trying to obstruct the democratic operation.” AL-Kadhimi declared in statement by his office after holding the Council of entities’ first session.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.

related

Al-Kadhimi attends the Iraqi football team's second training session

Date: 2020-11-07 18:04:20
Al-Kadhimi attends the Iraqi football team's second training session

Al-Kadhimi heads to US today and will meet Trump on Thursday

Date: 2020-08-18 09:37:12
Al-Kadhimi heads to US today and will meet Trump on Thursday

Al-Kadhimi: we are looking forward to build a true partnership with Germany

Date: 2020-10-20 09:25:33
Al-Kadhimi: we are looking forward to build a true partnership with Germany

Al-Kadhimi and Talabani stress the need for coordination between Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-08 17:38:58
Al-Kadhimi and Talabani stress the need for coordination between Iraq and Kurdistan

An Iranian newspaper criticizes Al-Kadhimi against the backdrop of his visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-23 11:34:21
An Iranian newspaper criticizes Al-Kadhimi against the backdrop of his visit to Washington

Al-Kadhimi appoints Alaa Kadhim Maan Al-Ammari as Baghdad's new mayor

Date: 2020-10-28 08:11:22
Al-Kadhimi appoints Alaa Kadhim Maan Al-Ammari as Baghdad's new mayor

Al-Kadhimi to reassess forces formed by Abdul Mahdi

Date: 2020-08-03 10:49:51
Al-Kadhimi to reassess forces formed by Abdul Mahdi

The financial crisis will not affect the date of the elections, Al-Kadhimi's advisor says

Date: 2020-10-11 15:32:05
The financial crisis will not affect the date of the elections, Al-Kadhimi's advisor says