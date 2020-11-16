Al-Kadhimi to hold elections on time

Shafaq News / some political parties are an obstacle of holding early parliamentary elections. The Iraqi PM said without naming.

“We are making hard efforts to face the challenges in the Country; the current government is transitional and aims to hold early elections on time despite those parties who are trying to obstruct the democratic operation.” AL-Kadhimi declared in statement by his office after holding the Council of entities’ first session.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.