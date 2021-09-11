Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi to dismiss Dhi Qar's governor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-11T14:28:31+0000
Al-Kadhimi to dismiss Dhi Qar's governor

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, contemplates dismissing the governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed al-Khafaji, in the upcoming few days, a source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi believes that the incumbent governor of Dhi Qar has failed to accomplish the mission he was assigned to upon his appointment.

"Al-Kadhimi has assembled a team to choose and prepare a predecessor to Al-Khafaji who will be relieved from his duties in a matter of days," the source said.

related

Al-Kadhimi expresses his country's will to enhance relations with Italy 

Date: 2021-07-02 14:05:41
Al-Kadhimi expresses his country's will to enhance relations with Italy 

The government cancels the “sect field” in the admission forms

Date: 2020-09-09 17:00:45
The government cancels the “sect field” in the admission forms

Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

Date: 2021-07-28 19:02:20
Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

Al-Kadhimi plans for a second visit to Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-10 12:47:40
Al-Kadhimi plans for a second visit to Al-Anbar

Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

Date: 2021-04-27 09:53:16
Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

Al-Fatah Accuses the Government of Providing Confidential Information to Target PMF

Date: 2021-03-01 13:58:53
Al-Fatah Accuses the Government of Providing Confidential Information to Target PMF

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh Governorate

Date: 2021-08-16 05:21:24
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh Governorate

Iraqi Electoral Commission informs the three presidencies that it is unable to hold elections in June

Date: 2021-01-14 18:00:11
Iraqi Electoral Commission informs the three presidencies that it is unable to hold elections in June