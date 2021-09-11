Al-Kadhimi to dismiss Dhi Qar's governor

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, contemplates dismissing the governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed al-Khafaji, in the upcoming few days, a source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi believes that the incumbent governor of Dhi Qar has failed to accomplish the mission he was assigned to upon his appointment.

"Al-Kadhimi has assembled a team to choose and prepare a predecessor to Al-Khafaji who will be relieved from his duties in a matter of days," the source said.