Al-Kadhimi to al-Maliki: We shall offer Palestine our direct support

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi reiterated on Sunday Iraq’s unwavering position towards the Palestinian cause and called for a united Palestinian front.

Al-Kadhimi’s media office issued a statement in which it said that al-Kadhimi received on Sunday his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and his delegation, indicating that the meeting went over the bilateral relations between the two countries and the repercussions of the Israeli aggressions against the Palestinian people, which resulted in scores of innocent victims and destroyed infrastructure and civilian buildings and installations.

Al-Kadhimi also stressed that Iraq will not give up on the Palestinian cause and that it remains firm in its position towards it, and that Palestine enjoys great popular, political, and official support in Iraq, which will never cease to support it directly through its regional and international positions and contacts.

He insisted on the importance of a dialogue and a unified Palestinian front.

In turn, the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs relayed the appreciation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of the Iraqi support in its battle against the Israeli entity, saying that Palestine derives its force from Iraq’s rising power and its regional and international role.