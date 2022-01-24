Al-Kadhimi to Tueller: Iraq is committed to the security, economic, and diplomatic cooperation with US

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, and his accompanying delegation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Monday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Iraq and the US and cooperation prospects between both countries.

The Prime Minister reiterated Iraq's commitment to bolster the diplomatic and economic relations between Baghdad and Washington, in addition to the security cooperation in accordance with the 'advise, assist, and enable' agreement.

The US diplomat said that his country upholds Iraq's endeavors to "boost the domestic and regional security and stability, and push forward the economic and financial reform, which might positively impact the sustainable development prospects and the prosperity of the Iraqi economy."