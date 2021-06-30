Al-Kadhimi to NATO: Iraq refuses regional score-settling on its land

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, reiterated Iraq's position from the conflicts in the region, stressing that Iraq will not be an arena for score-settling.

Al-Kadhimi met the Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, at NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital, Brussels, according to a statement by the media office of the Prime Minister.

"The meeting discussed relations of cooperation and partnership as well as, measures to increase the framework of the NATO mission in Iraq in accordance with Iraqi security priorities and in prior coordination with the government."

Al-Kadhimi indicated, "the importance of developing relations between Iraq and NATO for the interests of the Iraqi people and the stability of the region and the world," stressing "the importance of Iraq not being an arena for settling conflicts, or a board for aggression against any of its neighbors."

He expressed, "the need to cooperate with NATO in supporting the efficiency and capabilities of our forces and security institutions of all kinds, especially in the context of preparing to secure the upcoming early elections, as well as strengthening their capabilities to protect against terrorist and criminal attacks against citizens and infrastructure."

For his part, Stoltenberg welcomed Al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation, and praised “his role, great efforts and leadership in Iraq in light of the great challenges facing Iraq, the region and the world."

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO countries will continue to support Iraq.

"Iraq can count on the support of NATO and its countries for your government and the approach that it is working on."

He also congratulated the Iraqi government for the progress it has made in countering ISIS terrorist groups.