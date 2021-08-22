Al-Kadhimi to Kuwait's Parliament Speaker: elections will be held on time

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, reiterated his Government's commitment to hold the early parliamentary elections on the previously set date of October 10.

Al-Kadhimi's statements came during his meeting with the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq al-Ghanim, as a part of his visit to Kuwait.

In a press release issued earlier today, al-Kadhimi expressed his Iraq's endeavor "the Government and people of Iraq look forward to strengthening bilateral relations with the State of Kuwait at various levels."

"Iraq and Kuwait, by going beyond the past and looking forward to the future, will be able to accomplish much at both the national and regional levels and to have a positive impact in the region."

The Prime Minister asserted upon "taking advantage of the possibilities offered by geographical communication, the interdependence of strategic and economic interests between the two countries, and the social ties between the two fraternal nations, especially in the light of the delicate circumstances of our region."

For his part, the President of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq al-Ghanim, said, "the interest and strength of Iraq are in the interest of Kuwait, which will be a vital factor for the stability of Iraq. Any danger to Iraq will be a danger to Kuwait at the same time."