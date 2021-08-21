Al-Kadhimi to Japan's MoFA: Iraq benefits from Tokyo's experience

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received on Saturday the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Toshimitsu Motegi, and his accompanying delegation in Iraq's capital city, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by Al-Kadhimi's office, the Prime Minister discussed with his guest ways to "bolster cooperation and enhance economic exchange between Iraq and Japan."

PM al-Kadhimi expressed Iraq's admiration for the "Japanese experience" and its attempt to benefit from it, asserting that "the Iraqi arena has become open to Japanese investments in various fields, especially oil, electricity, alternative, and renewable energy."

He also praised the eastern Asian country's contribution to boosting sustainable development and establishing security in Iraq via the projects funded by the Japanese government in the territories liberated from ISIS in Iraq.

For his part, Minister Motegi praised the "Iraqi initiatives that resonate positively at the regional and international levels," deeming it "a foundation for consolidating security and stability and the endeavors to soothe the situation in the region."

Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Japan's readiness to back the government's economic reform program through the Economic Communication Group formed in late 2020.

"Japan will continue to provide aid via cooperation programs with Iraq to counter terrorism, combat extremism, and confront the Coronavirus pandemic," the Japanese delegation asserted.