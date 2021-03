Shafaq News / Saleh Radi, brother of the late Ahmed Radi, said on Tuesday that the Iraqi Council of Ministers informed him of adopting the issue of his brother, after his family announced that their only house in the Jordanian capital Amman was offered for sale in order to pay off the financial loans of the late .

Radi told Shafaq News agency, "I was informed through a source in the cabinet that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed that the state will pay the deceased's debt."

He added that Al-Kadhimi promised this, and described his brother as "Iraq's son" and one of the most important Iraqi sports figures, "we will not let his family get embarrassed nor sell their house."