Al-Kadhimi: the incumbent government has no debts with Iran in the gas file

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-07T15:41:30+0000
Al-Kadhimi: the incumbent government has no debts with Iran in the gas file

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said on Tuesday that his government (formed in May 2020) has nothing to do with Iran's gas dues.

Al-Kadhimi said in a speech today that the incumbent government has no debts with Iran in the gas file.

He noted that the Central Bank of Iraq's reserves stood at 76 billion dollars, and will reach 90 billion dollars by the end of this year.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Electricity revealed an increase in gas imports from Iran by five million cubic meters per day.

Yesterday, Monday, the Parliamentary finance committee announced allocating funds to pay Iran's gas dues.

