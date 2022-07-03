Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: the government worked for two of three years without a budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-03T12:53:56+0000
Al-Kadhimi: the government worked for two of three years without a budget

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday said that the parliament's failure to pass the budget bill delays the delivery of services for ten years.

In a speech he delivered during the inauguration ceremony of the Maysan power plant compound, al-Kadhimi said, "the people expect the government to deliver services and provide job opportunities. Keeping the government tied and incapable of doing anything because there is no budget is irrational."

"In two of the past three years, the government worked without a budget. In 2020, there was no budget. In 2021, we had a budget. In 2022, there is no budget again. How could a government work under these circumstances?"

related

Iraqi Prime Minister offers condolences on the death of the Kurdish historian

Date: 2021-03-16 18:24:34
Iraqi Prime Minister offers condolences on the death of the Kurdish historian

Iraq's PM arrives in Basra Governorate

Date: 2022-01-27 09:49:09
Iraq's PM arrives in Basra Governorate

PM al-Kadhimi receives Iran's new ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-18 15:53:20
PM al-Kadhimi receives Iran's new ambassador to Baghdad

Iraq’s Prime Minister: Iraq's unity is its “safety valve”

Date: 2021-07-10 13:00:38
Iraq’s Prime Minister: Iraq's unity is its “safety valve”

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10
MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

Date: 2021-04-08 16:23:31
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

European Union to assist Iraq to achieve the Parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador says

Date: 2021-08-30 17:29:07
European Union to assist Iraq to achieve the Parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador says

A-Kadhimi assigns a ministerial team to lead gas-related negotiations with Tehran

Date: 2022-04-17 14:41:16
A-Kadhimi assigns a ministerial team to lead gas-related negotiations with Tehran