Al-Kadhimi: the government worked for two of three years without a budget

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday said that the parliament's failure to pass the budget bill delays the delivery of services for ten years.

In a speech he delivered during the inauguration ceremony of the Maysan power plant compound, al-Kadhimi said, "the people expect the government to deliver services and provide job opportunities. Keeping the government tied and incapable of doing anything because there is no budget is irrational."

"In two of the past three years, the government worked without a budget. In 2020, there was no budget. In 2021, we had a budget. In 2022, there is no budget again. How could a government work under these circumstances?"