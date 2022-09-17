Al-Kadhimi: the current crisis is the worst in Iraq's post-Saddam history

Shafaq News/ Iraq is embroiled in its worst political quagmire since the 2003 US-led invasion of the country, caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Saturday, urging the political forces to make "Iraq and Iraqis" their priority.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came in a statement he issued on the anniversary of the Arbaeen; a religious holiday that marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the grandson of Islam's Prophet Mohammad, Imam Hussein, killed in battle in 680.

"Iraq is experiencing a crisis that might be the worst since 2003. However, we have hope and determination to find common solutions to overcome the crisis and render Iraq a safe and stable country," he said.

"My call to all the Iraqi political forces: let us inspire from the Arbaeen, and make Iraq and Iraqis our priority," the prime minister continued, "Iraq and Iraqis deserve being sacrificed for."