Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: the 1000-schools project's implementation is underway 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-21T15:11:34+0000
Al-Kadhimi: the 1000-schools project's implementation is underway 

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said that his government will implement the Chinese agreement to build 1000 schools.

This came during the Council of Minister's session held today, and chaired by PM al-Kadhimi. 

The Prime Minister stressed, during his speech, that the security forces operations against the terrorist gangs are ongoing. 

"The government has been facing, in the past two years, many accusations, but bore them for the sake of the Iraqi people", he added, noting that the government's decision in this regard helped enhance the economic growth and situation in the country.

"The Chinese agreement was the subject of many accusations against the government, and was accused of hindering its implementation. However, the first project to be put into force was the one to build 1000 schools in Iraq", he indicated.

Regarding Iraq's foreign policy, al-Kadhimi said that Baghdad has adopted a calm, peaceful manner to deal with everything going on in the Region, which is going through dangerous crises, pointing out that the Russian-Ukrainian war has negatively affected the food security situation in the world.

Al-Kadhimi confirmed that building strong ties and balanced relations with neighboring countries has been part of the government's policy since its formation.

He added that the government managed to attract investors through cooperation with neighboring countries.

related

PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-22 12:00:15
PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

FSC's decision is unconstitutional, Kurdish official says

Date: 2022-02-16 11:05:31
FSC's decision is unconstitutional, Kurdish official says

Al-Kadhimi announces arresting the terrorist responsible for the bloody Karrada bombing

Date: 2021-10-18 16:05:51
Al-Kadhimi announces arresting the terrorist responsible for the bloody Karrada bombing

Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Date: 2021-01-21 21:04:10
Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Al-Kadhimi discusses Baghdad-Berlin ties with the German Chancellor

Date: 2022-02-10 14:47:17
Al-Kadhimi discusses Baghdad-Berlin ties with the German Chancellor

Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Date: 2020-09-20 16:32:12
Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Iraq’s Prime Minister calls the Shiite forces for an "urgent meeting", PMF heads to Green Zone

Date: 2021-05-26 17:32:29
Iraq’s Prime Minister calls the Shiite forces for an "urgent meeting", PMF heads to Green Zone

Egypt's President congratulates the Iraqi PM on Eid Al-Fitr

Date: 2022-04-30 21:10:46
Egypt's President congratulates the Iraqi PM on Eid Al-Fitr