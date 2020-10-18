Al-Kadhimi takes off to Paris

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, left the capital, Baghdad, heading to the French capital, Paris.

A statement by Al-Kadhimi's office received by Shafaq News agency indicated, "Al-Kadhimi is on a European tour that also includes Britain and Germany".

"Al-Kadhimi will hold several meetings with senior officials in these three countries and discuss with them the developing bilateral relations".

A governmental source previously reported to Shafaq News agency that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will be heading a high-level governmental delegation to a European tour.

The source added that the tour includes all of London, Paris and Berlin, during which several agreements will be discussed and concluded.

Today, Sunday, the German embassy in Baghdad said that the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Berlin to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to a statement by the embassy, the meeting comes despite the challenging COVID-19 situation in Berlin under strict Healthcare preventive measures.

He added that the meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:30 am in Berlin time. The dialogue will touch upon the bilateral relations, economic cooperation, fighting COVID-19 pandemic, the war against ISIS, as well as international and regional issues of common interest.