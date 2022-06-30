Report

Al-Kadhimi: supporting the Peshmerga is imperative for Iraq's stability 

Date: 2022-06-30T11:16:33+0000
Al-Kadhimi: supporting the Peshmerga is imperative for Iraq's stability 

Shafaq News/ Endorsing the Peshmerga forces is imperative to bolstering Iraq's security, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said.

The remarks of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces came during a ceremony for rehabilitating and flying of T-50 IQ aircraft at the Martyr Muhammad Alaa Air Base.

The ceremonials were attended by the Iraqi Minister of Defense, the army's Chief-of-Staff, the commander of the Iraqi airforce, and a group of senior security and military officers.

In a speech he delivered before the ceremony, al-Kadhimi commended the efforts of the Iraqi airforce's officers and troops in the battle against ISIS terrorist gangs.

"The current government, albeit the extraordinary circumstances, prioritized upholding the Iraqi forces," he said, "the security situation is indivisible. It cannot tolerate any delay in supporting the military and security institutions."

"Iraq cannot achieve stability without supporting all the military forces: army, Counter-Terrorism Agency, al-Hashd al-Shaabi, the Peshmerga, and all other forces," he said. 

"We also have to work hard together, overcome the hardships to get through this critical phase... This the creed of the government," he said.

