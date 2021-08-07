Al-Kadhimi suggests to conduct dialogue with the blocs that boycott the upcoming elections

Shafaq News/ The media office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi disclosed, on Saturday, details of the political forces meeting in which they agreed to hold the elections on October 10, 2021.

“Under the patronage of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi national forces held, on Saturday, a meeting in the government palace in the presence of Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan, the High Electoral Commission, and the United Nations Mission in Iraq.” The Office said in a statement,

According to the statement, the Commission showed details of its technical preparations to hold the elections on October 10."

For his part, Al-Kadhimi stressed, "The government is committed to the scheduled date for holding the elections, and its ability to provide the appropriate atmosphere for holding them."

The national political forces have unanimously agreed to hold the elections on their scheduled date.

Al-Kadhimi and the political forces renewed the call for the political blocs which boycott the elections; to reverse its decision.

The PM also suggested forming a committee of the national political forces to conduct dialogue with the boycott blocs to “unify efforts during the next stage.”