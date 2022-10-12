Al-Kadhimi stresses the importance of developing cooperation with Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received the Commander of the Lebanese Army, Gen. Joseph Aoun.

According to the PM’s office, they discussed bilateral relations, ways of enhancing cooperation, and mechanisms to support the military institution to improve its performance.

“They reviewed the efforts of the Iraqi forces in combating terrorism and pursuing the remnants of terrorist gangs highlighting the successes achieved on the ground, which positively reflected on the consolidation of security and stability in Iraq and the region.” The statement said.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of developing security and military cooperation between the “two brotherly countries to guarantee security and stability for the two peoples.”