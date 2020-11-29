Report

Al-Kadhimi: some parties are trying to “ignite sedition" in Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-11-29T16:56:46+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, accused parties he did not name of trying to “ignite sedition" in Nasiriyah.

Al-Kadhimi said in a phone call with the crisis team that arrived in Dhi Qar this morning, "We need a calm the situation.”

He pointed out that his government, “does not have a magic wand to implement all the demands, but it has a chance to succeed in restoring security in the city”.

Al-Kadhimi added, "the president of the republic, Barham Salih, is concerned about the conditions in Nasiriyah and said that he would monitor the prime minister's work and hold him accountable under his constitutional position.”

