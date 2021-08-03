Al-Kadhimi: some parties are deliberately undermining the state 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, accused parties he did not name of sustaining chaos in the country and undermining the state.

In a meeting with the families of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy victims, the Prime Minister said, "the Imam Hussein Hospital, and the earlier Ebn Khatib hospital incidents highlight an obvious inherited defect in the administrative system of the state since 2003."

"The problems that took, and take place, are precipitates of the corruption that infiltrated the state," he added, "there is a willingness to sustain chaos and undermine the state in Iraq by systemically targeting it at the expense of your and our children."

"very soon, the committee I charged in the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy will release the results soon. I promise that the neglect will be punished severely."