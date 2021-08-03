Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: some parties are deliberately undermining the state 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-03T12:44:33+0000
Al-Kadhimi: some parties are deliberately undermining the state 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, accused parties he did not name of sustaining chaos in the country and undermining the state.

In a meeting with the families of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy victims, the Prime Minister said, "the Imam Hussein Hospital, and the earlier Ebn Khatib hospital incidents highlight an obvious inherited defect in the administrative system of the state since 2003."

"The problems that took, and take place, are precipitates of the corruption that infiltrated the state," he added, "there is a willingness to sustain chaos and undermine the state in Iraq by systemically targeting it at the expense of your and our children."

"very soon, the committee I charged in the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy will release the results soon. I promise that the neglect will be punished severely."

related

Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Date: 2021-02-20 14:36:12
Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Al-Kadhimi ends bloodshed in Iraq, head of the National Security Service says

Date: 2021-05-31 12:57:13
Al-Kadhimi ends bloodshed in Iraq, head of the National Security Service says

Iraq’s Prime Minister confirms the US withdrawal from Iraq

Date: 2021-07-29 07:30:39
Iraq’s Prime Minister confirms the US withdrawal from Iraq

Iraq’s Prime Minister: corruption is a reason of the violent attack on Al-Sadr City

Date: 2021-07-22 18:10:03
Iraq’s Prime Minister: corruption is a reason of the violent attack on Al-Sadr City

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

Date: 2021-04-08 16:23:31
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

PM orders the state Departments to facilitate the Electoral Commission's work

Date: 2021-02-04 13:17:24
PM orders the state Departments to facilitate the Electoral Commission's work

Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues

Date: 2021-04-06 13:43:50
Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues

Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

Date: 2021-06-10 11:43:20
Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 