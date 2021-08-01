Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi seeks to host a regional sumnit in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-01T21:21:26+0000
Al-Kadhimi seeks to host a regional sumnit in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A government source revealed that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is working to establish a regional summit in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that this summit will hopefully be attended by countries surrounding Iraq and Qatar, the UAE and Egypt, to be held after the middle of the current month.

He added that the summit aims to bring the views of all the gathered countries together and conclude joint agreements in various fields.

Last June, Al-Kadhimi's government hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan in Baghdad at a trilateral summit.

Al-Kadhimi's government has been working, since taking power a year ago, to restore Iraq's relations with its Arab and regional surroundings.

related

Al-Kadhimi hosts the French ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-29 17:37:14
Al-Kadhimi hosts the French ambassador to Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi -Al-Halbousi to legislate the election law as soon as possible

Date: 2020-09-19 15:36:13
Al-Kadhimi -Al-Halbousi to legislate the election law as soon as possible

Al-Fatah leading a parliamentary motion to summon al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-08-01 10:21:47
Al-Fatah leading a parliamentary motion to summon al-Kadhimi

The Commander of the Iraqi Army airforces apologizes to Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-02-06 11:53:18
The Commander of the Iraqi Army airforces apologizes to Al-Kadhimi

Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Date: 2020-08-17 15:48:07
Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Committee accuses al-Kadhimi of failing to implement the government plan

Date: 2021-05-23 09:22:39
Committee accuses al-Kadhimi of failing to implement the government plan

The government is keen to solve Basra unemployment problem, Al-Kadhimi says

Date: 2020-11-05 16:52:16
The government is keen to solve Basra unemployment problem, Al-Kadhimi says

Al-Kadhimi: our victory is a victory of humanity in front of brutality

Date: 2020-12-10 10:33:43
Al-Kadhimi: our victory is a victory of humanity in front of brutality