Al-Kadhimi: security force that did not block the attack on the KDP headquarters shall be held liable

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, condemned the attack that targeted a headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, stressing that the force on duty that stood idly while the attack was being waged shall be held accountable.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during a visit to the headquarters of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and a meeting with Minister Othman al-Ghanmi.

"The security forces shall take their duties seriously and neglect shall be confronted with liability," he said, "ofcourse, there is manifestations of corruption in the Iraqi state. It is a common phenomenon in the post-dictatorship eras. It might persist for a while. In some of the Interior Ministry departments, we still suffer from it."

"Narcotics shall be treated the same way terrorism and ISIS are treated. It is a perilous scourge that we should not allow its infiltration into the Iraqi community. The Ministry of Interior shall pursue with vigilance and resolution," he said.