Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran sealed agreements signed during the Baghdad Summit, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-12T17:29:33+0000
Al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran sealed agreements signed during the Baghdad Summit, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran, aimed to activate the understanding enacted with the Islamic Republic in the Baghdad Conference held late last month, Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Relations said on Sunday.

Committee Member, MP Amer al-Fayez, told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran at this time is of great importance for both countries. It is a sequel of a series of exchanged visits between Iranian and Iraqi officials."

"Many understanding memoranda and treaties in various fields were put into practice; most notably water, energy, commercial exchange, and borders," he said.

"The visit activated memoranda of understandings signed between both countries during the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership," the lawmaker added.

Al-Kadhimi became the first foreign leader on Sunday to visit and meet with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi since the hardliner took office in August.

Iraq has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, including Saudi Arabia, in the hope of stopping its neighbors settling scores on its territory.

Iraq has become the playground of rivalries between Iran on one side and the United States, Israel, and Gulf Arab states on the other, with attacks against U.S. forces and assassinations of Iranian and Iraqi paramilitary leaders.

"I hope despite the aims of the enemies of the two countries, we will witness expansion of good relations between Iran and Iraq," Raisi said in a joint news conference in Tehran.

Raisi said Iraq had agreed to waive visas for Iranian pilgrims to Shi'ite holy sites in Iraq later this month on the occasion of Arbaeen marking the end of the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammed's grandson.

"Decisions were also made about the two countries' financial issues that should be adopted," Raisi said, without elaborating.

related

Al-Kadhimi invites Kuwait to partake in the Baghdad Summit at the highest level

Date: 2021-08-22 14:20:22
Al-Kadhimi invites Kuwait to partake in the Baghdad Summit at the highest level

Al-Kadhimi to visit Tehran next Sunday

Date: 2021-09-09 19:06:07
Al-Kadhimi to visit Tehran next Sunday

Al-Kadhimi mandates Al-Zuhairi for the protection of the Green Zone

Date: 2020-09-29 09:51:24
Al-Kadhimi mandates Al-Zuhairi for the protection of the Green Zone

Masjedi: al-Kadhimi is an old friend of Iran and attacking U.S. embassy is unacceptable

Date: 2020-12-29 06:03:18
Masjedi: al-Kadhimi is an old friend of Iran and attacking U.S. embassy is unacceptable

Al-Kadhimi to reassess forces formed by Abdul Mahdi

Date: 2020-08-03 10:49:51
Al-Kadhimi to reassess forces formed by Abdul Mahdi

PM al-Kadhimi from Dhi Qar: The government is held back by the constraints of the budget

Date: 2021-06-12 12:11:10
PM al-Kadhimi from Dhi Qar: The government is held back by the constraints of the budget

Al-Kadhimi meets with the CEOs of major British companies

Date: 2020-10-23 11:00:35
Al-Kadhimi meets with the CEOs of major British companies

U.S. President to receive Al-Kadhimi on July 26

Date: 2021-07-17 06:16:33
U.S. President to receive Al-Kadhimi on July 26