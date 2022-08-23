Report

Al-Kadhimi's visit to Egypt interrupted following SJC tension

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-23T10:48:02+0000
Al-Kadhimi's visit to Egypt interrupted following SJC tension

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, cut short his visit to Cairo and returned to Baghdad following the recent developments in the country.

A statement issued by thrle Prime Minister's media office warned, "disrupting the work of the judicial institution exposes the country to serious risks, stressing that the right to demonstrate is guaranteed in accordance with the constitution, stressing the need to respect state institutions to continue their work in the service of the people."

The Prime Minister called on all political parties to calm down and to take advantage of the opportunity for national dialogue to get the country out of its current crisis.

Al-Kadhimi called for an immediate meeting of the leaders of the political parties to activate the national dialogue procedures and defuse the crisis.

