Al-Kadhimi's spokesman announces killing of 17 ISIS leaders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-28T19:54:21+0000
Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced the killing of 17 ISIS leaders, in an operation that started from September until January.

Rasool said in a statement that the Iraqi forces managed to kill the so-called " governor of Iraq and the deputy of the Caliph", Jabbar Salman Ali Farhan Al-Issawi, in a strike targeting his hideout, pointing out that the security forces have intensified their intelligence efforts in pursuing the terrorists, through a process that lasted from September until January, in several governorates, during which they managed to locate several Mazafas and kill seventeen terrorists.

