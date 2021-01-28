Al-Kadhimi's spokesman announces killing of 17 ISIS leaders

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced the killing of 17 ISIS leaders, in an operation that started from September until January.

Rasool said in a statement that the Iraqi forces managed to kill the so-called " governor of Iraq and the deputy of the Caliph", Jabbar Salman Ali Farhan Al-Issawi, in a strike targeting his hideout, pointing out that the security forces have intensified their intelligence efforts in pursuing the terrorists, through a process that lasted from September until January, in several governorates, during which they managed to locate several Mazafas and kill seventeen terrorists.