Al-Kadhimi's received the Saudi Minister of Interior

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-04T16:43:24+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al Saud stressed the need to cooperate in combating terrorism and controlling borders. On Saturday, Al-Kadhimi's received the Saudi minister, and they "discussed security cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh, in various security fields, especially in the field of combating terrorism, controlling borders between the two countries, as well as exchanging security expertise."

