Al-Kadhimi's office to sue a lawmaker for spreading "misleading" information

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-03T09:03:06+0000

Shafaq News/ Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet will sue a lawmaker for spreading "misleading" information and blackmailing, an official statement said on Monday. The statement issued earlier today said that a lawmaker whom it did not name that spread "erroneous" and "misleading" information about the prime minister's office spendings, accusing him of "overstepping his duties and legal obligations." Al-Kadhimi's office said that the legislative body, including the lawmaker making these claims himself, reviewed and approved the Food Security law that allocated the imbursement he accused the prime minister's office of abusing. "He [the lawmaker] should have raised his objection on these funds according to the law. The Council of Ministers has the responsibility to disburse these funds where it is needed," the statement said. The statement said that the Food Security law allows Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet to spend half the funds allocated to the Prime minister's office (35 billion dinars) on its affiliated security bodies. The amount, according to the statement, "includes all departments affiliated to the presidency of the Council of Ministers and important files supervised by the government, including compensation for injured personnel, security support, and the requirements and expenses of the special forces in charge of the security of state departments, the Green Zone, and others." Al-Kadhimi's office said that disbursements are made in accordance with legal courses after obtaining the finance ministry's approval. The statement added that the funds are yet to be disbursed, pending the approval of the finance ministry. "While we affirm the respect and appreciation of the legislative authority and Parliament Representatives, it is deplorable to see a lack of understanding of the limits of the legislative role according to the law by some Representatives, who have transformed social media websites into theaters for political wrangling and platforms for disseminating false and misleading documents, in the hope of gaining undeserved sympathy, and this does not befit the task for which they were elected in the Parliament." "Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Office will prosecute the violating Parliament Representative according to the law," it concluded. Yesterday, lawmaker Mustafa Sanad shared on his personal Facebook page a document claiming al-Kadhimi's office spent 70 billion dinars from the imbursements of the Food Security bill on new vehicles and furniture.

