Al-Kadhimi's office discloses the details of his talks with Rouhani

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed on Monday that Iraq had contacted many Arab leaders to contain the current Palestinian-Israeli escalation.

Al-Kadhimi's media office said in a statement that the latter had made a phone call with the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, during which they discussed the latest efforts made to eradicate ISIS remnants, and the Iranian support for Iraq in its war against terrorism.

According to the statement, the two sides stressed the need to activate Arab and Islamic work to support Palestine and confront the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, recalling the historical positions of the countries and peoples of the region to sacrifice in defense of the Palestinian cause.

For his part, Al-Kadhimi stressed that Iraq recently contacted several important Arab leaders for joint action to support the Palestinian cause. At the same time, Rouhani commended Iraq's stances and international role in solving conflicts and consolidating stability.

The statement indicated that the two sides commended the constructive joint efforts between Iraq and Iran to consolidate peace efforts in the region, support sustainable development, and cooperate in various economic and political fields.