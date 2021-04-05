Al-Kadhimi's meeting with Dhi Qar's advisory board adjourns without assigning a governor

Shafaq News/ The meeting of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, with the Advisory board of Dhi Qar Governorate, adjourned today, Monday, without assigning a new head of the local government.

A source from the board told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting concluded with Ahmed Ghani al-Khafaji as the leading nominee for the position, indicating that the matter will ripe within the next couple of days.

He added, "al-Khafaji was instructed to stay in Baghdad for tonight."

The meeting agreed upon fortnightly meetings with the Prime Minister, with the former candidates for the post, among other names, to be annexed to the board.

"Al-Kadhimi informed the attendees that the budget allocated significant sums to Dhi Qar, in addition to establishing a fund for the governorate."

The meeting agreed that the governor starts preparing drafts for the projects the governorate needs as soon as he assumes his duties. "the governor must finalize the contracts of any project prior to receiving the budget."

Al-Kadhimi assured the board that the issue of unpaid lecturers will be resolved by tomorrow in the cabinet meeting, stressing, "the lecturer will be equal to the regularized lecturer and enjoy the same rights."

"We also discussed the issue of the Police Chief in the governorate. He requested tabling this issue for later meetings after resolving the issue of the governor."