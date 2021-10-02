Report

Al-Kadhimi's government files a bill to make October 3 a national day

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-02T21:46:07+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Saturday said that his government has submitted a bill on making October 3rd, that coincides with tomorrow, a national day.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted, "in an endeavor to promote a collective national identity, we presented a bill to announce the third of October a national day; the day marking the independence of Iraq and its admission to the League of Nations as a founding state."

"The deepness and individuality of our nation will be demonstrated by the Iraqi people via the vast participation in the elections and choosing [the candidate] who believes in the Iraqi national identity," he added.

On October 3, 1932, the Hashemite Kingdom of Iraq gained independence from the UK and joined the League of Nations as a founding state.

