Al-Kadhimi's decision to dismiss five security leader will be soon implemented

Shafaq News / An informed government source revealed that three prominent security leaders were reinstated in their posts a day after their dismissal.

Al-Kadhimi removed five prominent security leaders from their posts, on Thursday, following the double suicide bombing that left 32 casualties and 110 wounded in central Baghdad.

The dismissals included the Deputy Minister of Interior for Intelligence Affairs, the Director-General of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism at the Ministry of Interior, the Baghdad operations commander, the Federal Police Commander, and the Director of the Intelligence and Security Department of Baghdad Operations.

However, some social media sites circulated reports that Al-Kadhimi had amended the decisions to exempt three of these leaders, who are the Director-General of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism at the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Police Commander, and the Deputy Minister of Interior for Intelligence Affairs.

The informed government source told Shafaq News agency that he news about canceling the decision to dismiss these three security personnel are fake", adding, ""the orders arrived at the office of the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, and the Office of the Minister of Defense, Jumah Anad, and will be implemented starting today."