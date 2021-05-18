Report

Al-Kadhimi's cabinet to draft the 2022 budget bill before the elections, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-18T10:23:08+0000
Al-Kadhimi's cabinet to draft the 2022 budget bill before the elections, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance will start preparing the 2022 budget bill, MP of the Parliamentary Committee for Finance said today, Tuesday.

Committee Member, MP Jamal Kocher, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the Ministry began preparing the 2022 budget bill, "a parliamentary sub-committee was formed to discuss and follow up on the process of preparing the law."

"The government of the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, is charged with drafting the bill and submitting it to the Parliament, according to the law of Financial Administration. It will begin in the current month, May, and finish it in early October, ahead of the elections."

"If the elections were held a scheduled, the members of the elected Parliament shall read, discuss, and vote upon the 2022 budget bill."

