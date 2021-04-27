Al-Kadhimi's cabinet rolls a list of government orders

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi cabinet held today, Tuesday, an ordinary session chaired by the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in which it deliberated an array of issues enlisted on the agenda and issue a list of orders.

A readout of the session said that the cabinet hosted the head of the Independent High Electoral Commission, who provided a representation of the Commission's preparations for the forthcoming legislative elections. In the light of the subsequent discussions, the cabinet issued the following orders:

1. Approving IHEC's direct contract with the printing house of the Iraqi Media network to print the voters' register, the candidates' booklet and the voters register poster, as an exception of Article 3/IV of the government contracts instructions 2/ 2014.

2. Authorizing IHEC to conclude a contract with a well-known international company to print the electoral lists and application sheets.

The cabinet also rolled out the following decisions:

First/ Enhancing the social welfare scale as proposed by the Social Protection Commission, according to the following:

1. The category of men:

A- a family of one: 125,000 dinars

B - a family of two:175 thousand dinars

C- a family of three: 225 thousand dinars

D- a family of four: 275 thousand dinars

2. The category of women:

A- a family of one: 125 thousand dinars

B - a family of two: 200 thousand dinars

C- a family of three: 275 thousand dinars

D- a family of four: 325 thousand dinars

Second/ Authorizing the General directorate of Examination to print and distribute the examination booklets from outside Iraq for the sixth grade if domestic printing houses decline.

Third / Approval of the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Energy (63 for the year 2021) according to the following:

The Ministry of Oil/ Oil Products Distribution Company continues to pay the energy receipts received from the two companies (Kar and Qaiwan) until June 1, 2021. The value of fuel and transportation in relation to the company (Kar) will continue to be paid until June 1, 2021, given that those wages are deducted from the dues of the Ministry Electricity are included in the 2021 budget.

Fourth/ Increasing the amount of energy supplied according to the contract signed with Qaiwan Company to be 300 + 10% megawatts, instead of 150 + 20% megawatts. According to the tariff of the power unit, including operational fuel, according to the approved price formula for importing energy from Iran (Take and Pay).

- The government company affiliated with the relevant Ministry of Electricity bears the tax amounts owed by the Qaiwan Company and this is regulated by the contract concluded between them.

Fifth/ Issue the instructions of the Dhi Qar Governorate Reconstruction Fund, based on the provisions of Article 47 of the Federal Budget Law of the Republic of Iraq for the fiscal year/2021 and clause three of Article 80 of the Constitution, taking into consideration the remark of the Minister of Planning during the meeting session.

Sixth/ Approval of the amendment of Paragraph 1 of Cabinet Resolution (343 of 2019) regarding a project to establish 130 schools in al-Ahwar area.

Eighth / Excluding the Ministry of Immigration and Displacement from the provisions of Article (3/1) except for paragraph A, Article four of the instructions for implementing the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021, contracting methods indicated in the instructions for implementing government contracts (2 of 2014) amended To purchase relief and household items (fixed assets), and to repair and maintain camps, to meet the needs of displaced families and returnees from displacement and relieve their burdens.

Ninth/ Approving of the referral of Mr. Ali Awaid Al-Abadi, Director-General of the Department of Public Arts at the Ministry of Culture, to retirement according to his request, based on the provisions of Articles 12/First, and Article 14/First of the amended Unified Retirement Law 9 of 2014.