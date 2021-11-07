Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt will affect the demonstrations near the Green Zone, Coordination Framework says

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Saad al-Saadi, said that the assassination attempt that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will have no impact on the demonstrations organized by the Coordination Framework near the entrances of the heavily fortified Green Zone.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Saadi said, "yesterday's incident will not influence the demonstrations protesting the early election results. Our position and rejection are constant until our demands were met."

"Creating chaos in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, via oppressing and killing the demonstrators then targeting the Green Zone aims to dismantle the popular protests to pass the fake election results."

A drone laden with explosives targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence inside the Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital Baghdad, early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military deemed an attempted assassination, but said al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

The attack, which security sources said injured several members of al-Kadhimi’s personal protection team, came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election last month turned violent.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Supporters of Iran-aligned armed groups which have grown their power in parliament and government in recent years have protested the results of the October election.

Demonstrations by their supporters turned violent on Friday when protestors pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator and wounding hundreds, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.