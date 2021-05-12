Al-Kadhimi's advisor comments on death threats against candidates

Shafaq News/ The Advisor of the Iraqi Prime Minister for Electoral Affairs, Abdul Hussein al-Hindawi, said that neither the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) nor the security forces received reports on death threats against candidates for the legislative elections scheduled for October 10.

"Bayareq al-Khair" bloc announced earlier today, Wednesday, that some of its candidates have withdrawn from the elections after receiving death threats from unknown parties.

Al-Hindawi said, "the security situation in allows holding the elections as scheduled, even though security threats still exist. The previous elections were held amid security errors, from the battle with al-Qaeda, the sectarian war, then ISIS."

"The Iraqi Government is adamant about opening the ballots on date without any change for any reason."