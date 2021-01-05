Al-Kadhimi's adviser: principles of the Iraqi state were not among Soleimani's priorities

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister's Adviser for National Dialogue Affairs, Hisham Daoud, issued an explanation after his controversial statements about the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Daoud said in a statement, "Recently, I appeared in an interview with the British BBC channel, in which I became acquainted with as an advisor to the Prime Minister," noting, "the interview was within the scope of a documentary film of a historical nature, and took place more than two months before it was broadcast."

"I spoke in this film in a free language as a researcher and academic specializing in Iraqi affairs", stressing that he was based on information he obtained from research he previously conducted.

Daoud affirmed that any confusion or misunderstanding on this issue was not intended, adding, "Soleimani did not only coordinate with Iraq, but was also responsible for a part of it. He would enter and leave whenever he wanted. General principles of the Iraqi state were not among his priorities."