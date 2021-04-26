Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi's adviser inaugurates the headquarters of the Committee for Mosul's reconstruction

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T10:37:22+0000
Al-Kadhimi's adviser inaugurates the headquarters of the Committee for Mosul's reconstruction

Shafaq News / Sabah Mushtatt, an advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, inaugurated the Supreme Committee for the Reconstruction of Mosul's headquarters on the right side of the city. 

Last month, Al-Kadhimi ordered to form a Supreme Committee for the Reconstruction of Mosul city.

This step is the first of its kind since the expulsion of ISIS, and the liberation of Nineveh in July 2017.

According to the Ministry of Planning, the battles resulted in many casualties and the destruction of more than 80% of the infrastructure and residential homes. 

related

Iraqi Forces kill ISIS terrorist in Mosul

Date: 2020-11-16 12:25:59
Iraqi Forces kill ISIS terrorist in Mosul

Al-Gharawi is out of prison

Date: 2020-08-01 12:48:33
Al-Gharawi is out of prison

Iraqi supporters of Soleimani mark year since his killing

Date: 2021-01-03 16:20:42
Iraqi supporters of Soleimani mark year since his killing

A joint security operation in Mosul

Date: 2020-10-13 12:05:28
A joint security operation in Mosul

Rising trade in human organs is alarming in Mosul

Date: 2021-03-01 10:45:08
Rising trade in human organs is alarming in Mosul

Canadian Ambassador to Iraq visits Mosul

Date: 2021-03-23 14:07:22
Canadian Ambassador to Iraq visits Mosul

Booby-trapped vehicles were found under the rubble in the old city of Mosul

Date: 2021-04-17 11:46:18
Booby-trapped vehicles were found under the rubble in the old city of Mosul

Al-Hamdaniyah is preparing for the Pope’s visit

Date: 2021-03-02 14:05:13
Al-Hamdaniyah is preparing for the Pope’s visit