Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

Shafaq News / A source revealed on Tuesday that the Al-Marhala (The stage) party which is supported by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has been suspended

The source said to Shafaq News Agency that the Party is suffering of internal disagreements and financial crisis; therefore, it cancelled its participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Earlier this year, Press reports revealed that Al-Kadhimi formed a new party named Al-Marhala to run the elections that will be hold next October.

The Party includes a group of academics.