Al-Kadhimi reversed his late dismissal decision under pressure, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-26T10:47:18+0000

Shafaq News / MP Nada Shaker Jawdat revealed that political forces exerted pressure on the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to reverse his recent decisions to dismiss some security leaders. Jawdat told Shafaq News agency, "this indicates that influential political forces control the military and security establishment, adding, "the inclusion of the military and security establishment in political or sectarian quotas, is the cause of its destruction and the decline of security and stability in Iraq. Choices must be made based on qualifications, not political preferences. Otherwise, the security situation will remain in danger." On January 21, The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced that the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has issued orders to remove five prominent security leaders from their posts. Rasool said that the orders included the Deputy Minister of Interior for Intelligence Affairs, the Director-General of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism at the Ministry of Interior, the commander of Baghdad operations, the Federal Police Commander, and the Director of the Intelligence and Security Department of Baghdad Operations. However, an informed source reported that Al-Kadhimi had withdrawn the decision to exempt the Director-General of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism at the Ministry of Interior (Falcons Intelligence Cell), Abu Ali Al-Basri. The source added that Al-Basri had resumed his work, as usual, today, without any change in his powers.

related

Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

Date: 2020-09-28 07:48:44

Al-Kadhimi to assign a new Secretary for the Council of Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-24 10:24:16

Al-Kadhimi reveals the identity of Omar Fadhil's killer

Date: 2020-11-07 10:59:19

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48

Six officials arrested today in Al-Kadhimi's campaign against corruption

Date: 2020-09-15 20:05:57

Salih welcomes Al-Kadhimi's proposal on the date of the elections

Date: 2020-08-04 10:02:21

Al-Kadhimi meets Merkel in Berlin

Date: 2020-10-20 09:04:17

Al-Kadhimi implemented only 17% of his government program, parliamentary report reveals

Date: 2020-12-19 14:17:27