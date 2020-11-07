Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi reveals the identity of Omar Fadhil's killer

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-07T10:59:19+0000
Al-Kadhimi reveals the identity of Omar Fadhil's killer

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi revealed via Twitter the identity of a security official accused of killing demonstrator Omar Fadhel in Basra Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted, "The state will not tolerate any security personnel who disregard orders which explicitly forbid the use of bullets against demonstrators, as happened in Basra," explaining, "the security services are serious about not allowing offenders to tarnish their image."

He added, "The alleged killer of Omar Fadhil has been arrested, and he will receive a fair trial." adding, "We trust the Iraqi people, the Iraqi Security Forces, and our heroic Army, and together we will overcome these types of challenges."

Today, Saturday, the Iraqi Interior Ministry stated that the security forces arrested the alleged killer of the young protester Omar Fadhil.

The ministry's statement said, "preliminary investigations are conducted with the murderer in preparation for referring him to the judiciary to obtain his fair penalty." noting that the killer, "openly confessed his crime."

related

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Basra

Date: 2020-11-05 06:42:53
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Basra

Al-Kadhimi meets Merkel in Berlin

Date: 2020-10-20 09:04:17
Al-Kadhimi meets Merkel in Berlin

Al-Kadhimi to support the Election Commission work

Date: 2020-10-03 10:16:33
Al-Kadhimi to support the Election Commission work

Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

Date: 2020-08-21 18:47:10
Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

Al-Kadhimi directs to close all PMF offices at airports

Date: 2020-09-24 17:26:34
Al-Kadhimi directs to close all PMF offices at airports

Al-Kadhimi held talks with the Jordanian king

Date: 2020-08-25 11:40:38
Al-Kadhimi held talks with the Jordanian king

Authorities locate a 700 meters long oil smuggling pipelines

Date: 2020-08-16 12:34:45
Authorities locate a 700 meters long oil smuggling pipelines

Targeting a Sadrist leader house in Basra

Date: 2020-09-22 18:56:32
Targeting a Sadrist leader house in Basra