Al-Kadhimi requests validity investigations for seven high-positions candidates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-10T14:53:32+0000
Shafaq News / The Office of the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, addressed the Integrity Commission to confirm the validity of candidature applications of seven potential candidates to assume several positions, including the presidency of the Sunni Endowment Office.

 

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency; Among the names are Saad Kambash, the current president of the Sunni Endowment Office, Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi, A minister in the previous government of Adel Abdul Mahdi, and MP Khaled al-Mafraji.

