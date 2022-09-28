Al-Kadhimi renews call for a national dialogue to address the crisis

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed the security forces to pursue and arrest the perpetrators of the missile bombing attack on the Green Zone.

A statement by al-Kadhimi's office said that he stressed the need for the security forces to be committed to their duties in protecting state institutions, public and private properties, and peaceful demonstrators.

Al-Kadhimi called on the demonstrators to abide by the peacefulness guidelines and the security forces' orders regarding the demonstration places.

He added that the current security situation reflects the political situation, and reiterated the call for dialogue between all the forces dealing with the political issue to overcome the current crisis, support the state and its institutions to carry out their tasks, spare citizens the consequences of political conflicts, maintain security, and reject any harm to social peace.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for continued cooperation and coordination between the state authorities.