Al-Kadhimi reiterates his government's commitment to supporting the Iraqi judiciary

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-28T10:47:22+0000
Al-Kadhimi reiterates his government's commitment to supporting the Iraqi judiciary

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday reiterated his government's commitment to supporting the Iraqi judiciary.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during a meeting with the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zeidan, according to an official statement by the Judicial body's media office.

Al-Kadhimi commended the efforts of the Iraqi judiciary in the different departments, expressing the government's readiness to provide an optimal environment for the judges to perform their duties.

The meeting, according to the statement, was held in the presence of the head of the Supreme Federal Court Judge and his deputy, in addition to other senior officeholders in the judicial body.

