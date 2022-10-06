Al-Kadhimi reiterates Iraq's need for a government and a budget

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi emphasized on Thursday Iraq's need for a new government.

Al-Kadhimi said in a speech during the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the Iraqi-Jordanian electrical link-up project, that this step is the fruit of joint work between Baghdad and Amman, and will enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

"We have previously worked on an electrical link-up project with Gulf countries, and an agreement in this regard had been signed in Jeddah a few months ago."

He added, "Despite the harsh political and economic situation and the absence of a budget law, this government overcame many obstacles", noting, "this situation, this impasse must end."

The Prime Minister confirmed that the only way out of the crisis is resorting to dialogue to find solutions and address the crisis, indicating, "Iraq needs a government and a budget."