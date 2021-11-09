Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi receives a phone call from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-09T22:01:35+0000
Al-Kadhimi receives a phone call from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received, on Tuesday, a phone call from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud.

 Prince bin Salman expressed, according to a statement, "heinous Kingdom condemnation of the sinful attack against Prime Minister."

 The Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his congratulations on safety and survival, stressing the Kingdom's keenness on Iraq's security and stability, and its solidarity with the Iraqi government and people in facing challenges.

 Al-Kadhimi was subjected to a failed assassination attempt with three drones loaded with explosives, one of which exploded on his house in the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

related

Biden expressing optimism ahead of the meeting with al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-07-26 17:08:05
Biden expressing optimism ahead of the meeting with al-Kadhimi

Hidden goals behind Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-11 19:15:51
Hidden goals behind Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Al-Anbar

Iraq: No Justice for Enforced Disappearances

Date: 2020-11-16 15:47:26
Iraq: No Justice for Enforced Disappearances

PM al-Kadhimi arrives in al-Riyadh

Date: 2021-03-31 12:02:31
PM al-Kadhimi arrives in al-Riyadh

Al-Kadhimi transports by a military helicopter to avoid Basra demonstrations

Date: 2021-04-11 07:24:55
Al-Kadhimi transports by a military helicopter to avoid Basra demonstrations

Al-Kadhimi -Al-Halbousi to legislate the election law as soon as possible

Date: 2020-09-19 15:36:13
Al-Kadhimi -Al-Halbousi to legislate the election law as soon as possible

PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq can extend outreach between the countries of the regions

Date: 2021-08-26 13:45:42
PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq can extend outreach between the countries of the regions

Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport

Date: 2020-09-07 07:31:43
Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport