Al-Kadhimi receives a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron 

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of cooperation between Baghdad and Paris.

Al-Kadhimi stressed, during the call, "Iraq's historical relationship with France, and its positive attitudes towards regional issues," expressing appreciation for France's role and support for Iraq in the war against ISIS.

According to a statement by his office, al-Kadhimi emphasized the importance of developing bilateral cooperation between Iraq and France in various fields

For his part, Macron renewed his, "support for the Iraqi government, and Iraq's democratic experience in light of the challenges it faces," stressing, "France's readiness to provide various aspects of support the Iraqi government needs in preparing for early elections, and France's support for the UN resolution to send observers to support the Electoral Commission."

Macron commended Iraq's "regional role in converging views, hoping that the growing role of Iraq in this field will have a sustainable impact in achieving stability, whose effects will be positively reflected on all parties.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to keep in touch and coordinate to face regional and international crises in a way that serves the endeavors to resolve conflicts and bring views closer."