Al-Kadhimi receives US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received today, Sunday, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to the recent developments in Iraq and the government's efforts in mitigating the political crisis through national dialogue between all national political parties.

The meeting covered a number of regional issues and topics of common interest, as well as emphasizing Iraq's prominent role in calming regional tensions through the efforts of Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi's government in pursuing a policy of de-escalation and dialogue among the countries of the region.

Assistant Secretary Leaf affirmed US President Joseph Biden's call on all Iraqi leaders to engage in national dialogue to overcome the crisis and forge a way forward to consolidate Iraq's security and stability.

Assistant Secretary Leaf reiterated that the US government will continue to support Iraq and strengthen the partnership between Baghdad and Washington in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement between the two countries.

Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi welcomed the support of the United States to Iraq and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in combating terrorism and advancing economic, educational and cultural relations.