Al-Kadhimi receives Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers

Shafaq News / Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister received today, Monday, the Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers, Sameh Shukri and Ayman al-Safadi.

At the beginning of the meeting, PM al-Kadhimi praised the strong ties between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan in all fields, stressing the need for cooperation to maintain stability in the Region, and overcome the crises the three countries are currently going through.

The meeting shed light on joint work between the three countries, to create a suitable environment for a better economic situation and sustainable development.