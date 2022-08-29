Report

Al-Kadhimi prohibits security forces from using live bullets against protestors

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T19:53:35+0000
Al-Kadhimi prohibits security forces from using live bullets against protestors

Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, instructed the security forces to refrain from using live bullets against demonstrators.

The Prime Minister stressed in a statement, "the commitment of the Ministries, the Authorities, and the security and military services to work in accordance with the standards, jurisdictions, and orders given to them."

Al-Kadhimi indicated, "our security forces are responsible for protecting the demonstrators and that any violation of security instructions will be subject to legal accountability."

He ordered opening an urgent investigation into the events in the Green Zone to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable, calling on the citizens to abide by the security instructions and the curfew hours.

