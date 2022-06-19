Al-Kadhimi presented Iraq's first domestically manufactured handgun as a gift 

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Sunday received the first domestically manufactured handgun as a gift from the head of the Iraqi Commission for military industry, Mohammad Saheb al-Darraji.

The handgun named Babel was offered to Prime Minister Barzani on the sidelines of a meeting of the Ministerial Council of National Security.

Al-Kadhimi said that the government is adamant about endorsing the national military industry, calling for the deployment of advanced technology and scientific research in this field.